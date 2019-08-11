Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split After 8 Months of Marriage

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nothing breaks like our hearts after hearing that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up after less than a year of marriage.

People first reported on Saturday evening that the couple had “agreed to separate,” according to Cyrus’s rep.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the representative said in a statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As People noted, rumors began swirling earlier this weekend that the couple were headed in different directions after Cyrus was spotted sans wedding ring during her vacation in Italy. (She was, notably, wearing other jewelry.)

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted several photos on Instagram of herself alongside Brody Jenner’s ex, Kailtynn Carter, whose split from Jenner was made public just last week.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met while filming the romantic drama The Last Song, which is based off the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name. Their relationship history gets somewhat complicated after that: In 2012, Hemsworth proposed, however they broke off the engagement in 2013; the couple sparked reunion rumors in 2015, and officially embraced the “Miam” moniker again by 2016; Cyrus and Hemsworth then wed in a small ceremony in front of their friends and families in 2018, just one month after losing their Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire.

However, last month, Cyrus said in Elle’s cover story that she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique… I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”