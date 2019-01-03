How Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Found Their Way Back Together After That Two-Year Split

In case you haven't noticed, we love to root for a Hollywood couple (*cough* J.Rod *cough*). But no pair in recent memory has taken us for as much of a ride as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Their decade-long relationship was filled with make-ups, break-ups, and yes, even a broken engagement, but the couple finally cemented the love for one another last month with an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Nashville. And boy, was it worth the wait. There were outfit changes, an impromptu dance party, and even a sweet tribute to Cyrus’s parents' wedding day.

We weren’t alone in our excitement for Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, to finally become husband and wife. The internet was abuzz over the wedding news, particularly those uber-romantic photos that surfaced online — and for good reason. There was, after all, a time in which we feared that the beloved couple would never date again, let alone make it to the alter. Let's recap.

Sparks fly:

The pair first met in 2009 on the set of the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's The Last Song, and their chemistry was instant. They start dating during filming, and, according to People, they were even spotted “full-on making out” at an airport after shooting wrapped, with the “Wrecking Ball” singer acting “as giddy as a schoolgirl.”

(Almost 10 years later, the best-selling author congratulated the couple on Twitter for their surprise nuptials, and the internet collectively lost their mind.)

Break-ups and make-ups:

For the next year and a half, the tabloids became obsessed with #Miam. In March of 2010, Cyrus finally confirmed that the two were officially dating, calling Hemsworth “my boyfriend” during an interview with E! News. However, five months after that, Us Weekly reported that the couple had split for the first time.

The break-up was short-lived, and the pair found their way back together again, just one month later in September 2010. But then, the following month, E! News reported that the couple was “taking a break” ... before reuniting the following year in April 2011. Keeping up?

She said yes:

After three years of dating, People confirmed that the lovebirds were officially engaged in June 2012. Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus with a 3.5 carat Neil Lane engagement ring.

thank you for all the love today :) I'm happy to share this news with you all. I feel like all my dreams are coming true. ❤ have a great day — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 6, 2012

The actress shared her excitement on Twitter and gushed that “all my dreams are coming true.”

While there’s no denying that they were madly in love with each other back then, a source close to the singer recently told People that “there was no way they were ready for that kind of commitment” at the time.

The source adds, “When they got engaged the first time, they were just kids," referring to the fact that Cyrus was 19 and Hemsworth was 22. Not to mention, during that time they both began to feel pressure from their careers.

“When the Disney era of her life was over, Miley was lost and wanted to break out of that image. Liam’s career was also blowing up with Hunger Games, and they were being pulled a million different ways," said the source. "He didn’t know how to handle the attention and drama."

Another break-up seemed almost inevitable.

It came in like a wrecking ball:

After four year of dating, E! News confirmed in September 2013 that the couple had ended their engagement, noting that it was Cyrus who called if off “after coming to grips with Liam being what she believed was less than faithful to her.” A source shared with People that “Miley went through a lot of soul-searching as she grew up and became her own person. Miley had trust issues and Liam felt she was needy.”

Following the break-up, which lasted two years, the singer went through quite the transformation in an attempt to find who she was in a post-Hannah Montana world – experimenting with her image, her sound, and even her dating life. We saw Cyrus trade in her long auburn locks for a platinum blonde pixie cut; she infamously twerked on Robin Thicke at the 2013 Video Music Awards; and she ushered in the Bangerz era.

During this time, the pair also began dating other people, with Cyrus first linked to actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and later model Stella Maxwell, while Hemsworth was spotted making out with Eiza Gonzalez.

However, throughout their separation, the lovers still remained “special” to each other.

“Most couples that start dating split up and never speak again. Miley and Liam were always different,” a source told People. “She would often talk about Liam even though she was dating other people.”

Though, she wasn’t the only one. Hemsworth spoke fondly about the singer during at interview with Men’s Fitness in 2015.

“You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose,” he told the magazine. “I guess some people just come with a little more baggage. I mean, look — we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be.”

With the Aussie professing that he still had love for his former fiancée, a reconciliation didn’t feel so far off.

And they can't stop:

In January 2016, we could all breath a collective sigh of relief when reunion rumors began to surface after photos of Cyrus and Hemsworth in Australia hit the tabloids. Months later, confirmation came from People that #Miam were back together and the singer even began wearing her old engagement ring.

Malibu:

By 2017, the couple couldn't have been more in love. Cyrus penned a romantic song, “Malibu,” dedicated to Hemsworth and the California city were their house was located. In May, the star opened up to Billboard about her rekindled romance with the Hunger Games alum.

“I never would’ve believe you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she said of the tune. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Cyrus also dropped her fifth album, Younger Now, and the lovers continued to show their affection for each other all over Instagram.

In November 2018, the couple lost their beloved Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire, but not before Hemsworth was able to save all their animals. Cyrus recounted the story to Howard Stern, calling Hemsworth her “survival partner.”

10 years later ...

As we all know, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2018 during a secret wedding ceremony, giving their rollercoaster of a romance the epic ending that we were all rooting for. After everything that they have been through, from growing apart to re-falling in love, we couldn’t be more excited for the newlyweds.