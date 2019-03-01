Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other on the Red Carpet

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth united for a rare (though increasingly frequent) date night on Thursday evening at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala.

The pair cuddled up on the red (er, pink) carpet — he in a classic suit and tie and she in a less conventional pink satin lapelled blazer and black pants with a track strip running down each leg. Cyrus wore her long blonde locks slicked back at the crown with the length flowing down her back.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer has been vocal about how she hopes to break stereotypes with her personal style. “I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady,’” she told Vanity Fair in a recent profile.

Miley, 26, couldn’t quite keep her hands to herself on the carpet, and took every opportunity to lean in to her new husband or wrap her arms around his waist.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While Liam, 29, didn’t seem quite as enthused about the whole PDA aspect of a public appearance, the way he looks at her says it all.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

That’s when I-IIIIII look at youuuuuu.