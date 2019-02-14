Miley Cyrus Gave Liam Hemsworth the Most NSFW Valentine

Miley Cyrus is kicking off a day of mushy tributes and excessive heart emojis with a Valentine that’s um, less sentimental.

Cyrus wed husband Liam Hemsworth over the holidays, and for a while it seemed she’d ditched the crass Bangerz-era side of her persona for that of a boo’d up newlywed who declares her love for her “hubby” in lengthy Instagram posts.

But rest assured, the Miley we know and love is still alive and well and can’t stop (won’t stop) posting raunchy social media content.

As a shout-out to her beloved, the 26-year-old tagged Hemsworth in a meme reading “When it’s valentine’s day and bae says hi” above a photo of a 2013-ish Cyrus parting her legs in a “V,” her mouth wide open and ostensibly moments away from sticking her tongue out in classic Miley fashion.

Damn.

Of course, Miley gave us a taste of her V-day raunch just days ago when she stepped in for Hemsworth (who was recovering from kidney stones) at the premiere of his film Isn’t It Romantic. “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f—k,” she captioned an image of herself standing before a poster of the actor playing saxophone.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we (er, Liam) get a proper tribute later today, but until then we’ll be carrying the image of a V-formation Miley in our heads for the forseeable future. Thanks, girl!