Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Reached a Custody Arrangement for Their 15 Pets

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth don't fit the "dog person" or "cat person" molds — or even the "pig person" or "mini horse person" molds, for that matter. They love them all.

Sadly, with the news of their divorce comes the news that the animals will also be experiencing some life changes. On Friday, TMZ reported that the couple had reached a decision regarding custody of the animals they had once co-owned (co-parented, if you're sentimental).

The publication stated Miley will care for all the animals — which includes seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats and a pig.

The outlet reported that per California law, judges have the authority to determine custody of household pets in a divorce, and that occasionally, joint custody is awarded. However, because Miley is the person who adopted most of the animals in the first place, Liam is reportedly choosing to honor her ownership. That's not to say he doesn't love them, though — remember that he was the one who rescued the pets when the couple's Malibu home burned down last summer while Miley was traveling.

There's no word on how L.A. county's limit of four dogs per household will play out for the singer, though we can only imagine that Miley provides more than enough for her beloved pups.

We're hoping that Hemsworth is granted visitation rights despite the arrangement, first off because dogs are apparently known to exhibit signs of stress during breakups, and also because we could really use more of this: