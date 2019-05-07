Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make a Tenuously On-Theme Met Gala Debut 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been through a lot together — from rollicking on the beach as lovestruck teens in The Last Song, to tearfully parting ways during the "Wrecking Ball" era — but there’s one mountain the duo had yet to climb until tonight: the Met Gala red carpet.

On the first Monday in May the newlyweds made their debut on the steps of the Met.

Cyrus and her new blonde fringe wore a strapless black and emerald striped sequined Saint Laurent minidress with an asymmetrical structured silhouette that trailed on either side of her body. She paired the dress with a pair of polka dotted leggings and black platform sandals, a pair of shoulder-brushing diamond earrings adorning the glittering look.

Hemsworth, who appeared to ignore the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme even more so than his bride, stood by her side in a black tux.

Considering the extravagance Cyrus typically displays, maybe the campy irony is in her lack of effort to adhere to the theme tonight?