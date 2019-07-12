Miley Cyrus Says She Doesn't Like the Word "Wife"

Miley Cyrus has never shied away from the unconventional, and she’s not about to start now.

In a new interview with Elle, the singer-songwriter opened up abut married life with Liam Hemsworth, her sexuality, and everything in between. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she said, going on to describe her relationship as “unique,” “complex,” and “modern.” Cyrus added that she doesn’t fit into a “stereotypical wife role,” concluding: “I don’t even like that word.”

The 26-year-old, who previously came out as pansexual, also noted that being in a marriage with a man does not invalidate her sexual identity — a fact she’s pointed out before. “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she explained. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

And it’s clear that Cyrus and Hemsworth have a strong bond; the couple recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary (albeit amidst breakup rumors, yet again). They began dating shortly after they met on the set of 2009’s The Last Song, and despite a few bumps in the road, they tied the knot in December 2018.

Hemsworth has also had plenty of positive things to say about his marriage to Cyrus, telling reporters in January: “It's wonderful, we've been together for the better part of ten years so it doesn't feel like a lot's changed on one hand, but on the other hand it does...It's all great, I'm loving it!”

Of course, plenty has changed for both Cyrus and Hemsworth as individuals, as the two have evolved over their decade-long relationship. In her Elle interview, Cyrus also discussed losing their home to the California wildfires last November. “I guess that’s what I’m still doing—trying on identities and seeing what fits,” she said. “The fires forced me out of my comfort zone, to find a new place to call home, to say, ‘Listen, I have collected all this s—, all these years, but that doesn’t make me who I am. That doesn’t amount to me.’”