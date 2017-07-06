Here’s a Photo of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s First Kiss

Things were different in 2009. The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow” and Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” ruled the Billboard year-end charts. Barack Obama was our president. I graduated from high school. Most importantly, though, two of our favorite in-love celebrities came together. There were sparks. It was hot. It was wet. As with all great things, it was thanks to Nicholas Sparks because IRL engaged couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first locked lips in the rain on the set of The Last Song.

To celebrate #InternationalKissingDay, Cyrus shared a throwback Instagram shot of herself and her man kissing in the rain while wearing looks that are very 2009. “Our first smooch 8 years ago!” she wrote as the caption. Though the movie was officially released in 2010, shoots took place in ’09, hence the eight-year anniversary of their first romantic encounter.

Happy #InternationalKissingDay! 💋💋💋 Our first smooch 8 years ago! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Since then, the couple has moved on to become engaged, break off their engagement, become engaged again, and so forth. Miley has paraded around a construction site nearly naked. Liam has shared a lot of pictures with and of his dog. One thing’s certain: they do, in fact, look in love.