Like Everyone, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Families Are Hoping They Get Back Together

Last week, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth collectively broke everyone's hearts when they announced they would be separating after less than a year of marriage, and, as it turns out, their families were just as devastated by the sad news.

According to E! News, the Cyrus clan and Hemsworth bunch are advising the pair to take a break, but not make their split permanent. "Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions," an insider revealed to the outlet. "They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now."

For a minute, it seemed as if their breakup would remain amicable until Miley was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, hours after her rep confirmed her and Liam's separation. From there, conflicting rumors begin to swirl about who was responsible for their relationship's demise — and things got messy (not to mention confusing).

But there still might be hope for the couple after all. Three days post-split, it was reported that Miley and Liam weren't "rushing" to divorce.

“They are having a break right now because they needed it," a source previously told People."It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

Another insider at E! News expressed a similar outlook on the couple's future. "Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce," the source shared. "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult."

"She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next," the insider added.

Hopefully time is all they need to heal these wounds.