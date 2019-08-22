Miley Cyrus Just Sounded Off on Rumors She Cheated on Liam Hemsworth

One day after news broke that Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, the singer is sounding off.

The 26-year-old made her stance clear in a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday in which she vehemently denied reports that she cheated on the 29-year-old actor.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote.

Cyrus then proved her own point, admitting to the partying ways of her younger self.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

“I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.”

“I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.”

“I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked.”

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

But past antics aside, Cyrus insists that she’s changed.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

