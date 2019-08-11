Miley Cyrus Was Seen Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex, Kaitlynn Carter

News of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation hit fans like a wrecking ball, but the images of her Italian vacation on Lake Como may hit even harder. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus was photographed with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were seen making out, cuddling, and taking dips in the water while enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine.

Like Cyrus and Hemsworth, news of Carter and Jenner's separation seemed to come out of nowhere. ET notes that Carter and Jenner broke the news last week. The two have "amicably split" just over a year after getting married last June. Interestingly, a source told ET that the Jenner and Carter were never actually legally married. Hemsworth and Cyrus did make their marriage legal during an intimate ceremony last December.

Sources told ET that Cyrus and Carter weren't shy about their PDA during their Italian getaway.

"They were not trying to hide it at all," the source said. "There were other people sitting by the pool. They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them. They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."

Cyrus and Carter took their vacation to social media, too. They have been sharing snapshots on Instagram and using similar captions to their photographs. Both used lyrics from Aaliyah's "Rock the Boat" to commemorate their seaside adventures.

Last month, Cyrus described her marriage with Hemsworth as "modern" and saying that they both "have freedom as individuals." Nothing about their relationship has been traditional, since they've broken up and gotten back together multiple times since they started seeing each other during the filming of The Last Song. Even their wedding went against the usual Hollywood pomp and circumstance with Hemsworth wearing sneakers with his tux and Cyrus releasing images of the occasion on Instagram instead of a high-profile magazine spread. Cyrus has been open about her sexuality in the past and ET's source explains that Hemsworth has always accepted her, even though he comes from a very traditional family.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," she told Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it."

A representative for Cyrus released a statement after the photos were released, saying that Cyrus and Hemsworth are taking time for themselves during the separation.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," Cyrus's representative said in a statement. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."