Miley Cyrus Was Spotted Kissing Singer Cody Simpson All Over L.A.

Nothing breaks like a heart, but no one recovers from highly public divorce proceedings like Miley Cyrus.

Just two weeks after ending her media blitz of a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, the 26-year-old was spotted kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22, at a grocery store in Los Angeles — you know, one of those super romantic and private ones L.A. is known for … An E! News source reported that the couple "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there” soon after. Um, guys, if privacy is what you seek, perhaps cool it on the PDA?

They were also seen making out at Backyard Bowls in L.A.

Naturally, TMZ obtained footage of the smooch(es) in question, and, like, it looks legitimate?

Anyway, her relationship with Simpson doesn’t feel totally out of left field. The singers have been friends for years. In a 2015 GQ profile Simpson called Cyrus “one of my best friends” and described her as “super open-minded,” adding that he was working on “becoming more like that.”

Simpson famously dated model Gigi Hadid and briefly dated Kylie Jenner.