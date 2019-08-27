Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Took Their PDA to the VMAs

Following the news of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was seen getting affectionate with Kaitlynn Carter at the MTV VMA awards.

On Monday night, Cyrus performed her new breakup song "Slide Away" during the show, with Carter joining her backstage and at an after-party for the event. After being spotted kissing in Italy the day after Miley's split was announced, the two have also been seen in L.A. together.

Last night, Cyrus skipped the red carpet, but did bring Carter with her for her performance — Carter was seen backstage with Cyrus, affectionately caressing her head, and, according to ET, putting her hand on Cyrus's butt. "They looked very much like a couple," a source told ET.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter backstage together at the #VMAs #videomusicawards pic.twitter.com/Xs51Zyn0EQ — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 27, 2019

"Kaitlynn was swaying at the side of the stage as Miley rehearsed 'Slide Away,'" the eyewitness said of their interactions earlier in the day, during rehearsal. "Afterward, the two walked backstage, hugging each other."

The two were also spotted holding hands on their way to an after-party.

Last week, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce. A day later, Cyrus took to Twitter to deny rumors that she had cheated on him.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”