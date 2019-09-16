Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Packed on the PDA in Coordinating Outfits This Weekend

Though the wounds from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split are still raw (for us, at least), the Bangerz singer hasn’t held back when it comes to sharing her and her new girlfriend’s relationship with the world.

Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, have been out on the town, outfits coordinated, PDA in full force, for the past month.

Most recently, the new couple stepped out in L.A. on Saturday in casual matching looks which included ripped blue jeans, cropped black tees, and shades. Carter rested her hand on Cyrus’s stomach as they walked, while Cyrus looped her arm around Carter’s neck.

Image zoom Chris Wolf/Star Max/Getty Images

They made a show of coordinating last week in N.Y.C. as well.

Amidst these PDA-heavy outings, Page Six reports that Hemsworth was blindsided by the initial statement Cyrus’s camp released in August announcing their separation. Sources told the outlet he “learned about his split from Cyrus on social media.”

Despite reports to the contrary, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in late August, less than two weeks after news of their separation was made public.