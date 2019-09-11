Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Getting "Domestic"

It sounds like Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are getting a little more serious.

In addition to traveling everywhere together from the VMAs to New York Fashion Week, a new interview with Carter indicates just how close they've gotten. On Wednesday, Women's Wear Daily published an account of how Carter began her morning in a hotel on the second day of New York Fashion Week. Spoiler alert: it includes Cyrus.

"Her rumored love interest — that would be Miley Cyrus — is in the bedroom upstairs, having attended the Tom Ford show the night before," WWD noted. Later on in the interview, the writer also said that Cyrus's dog, Bean, makes an appearance, as Carter goes upstairs to show her rumored girlfriend her outfit for the day. At that point, the singer comes downstairs and greets the interviewer with a grin: "Hello, good morning, what’s going on."

"The pair are one of the most — if not the most — watched and talked about celebrity duos at the moment, but in their hotel suite they’re incredibly relaxed, casual and domestic with each other," WWD observed.

It's perhaps not too surprising that they're staying getting "domestic." A source recently told People that they're now living together in the wake of their respective splits from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, and are "very happy."

“Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,” the source added.