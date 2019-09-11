Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Coordinated Their Outfits and Flaunted PDA in New York

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have apparently reached the matchy-matchy phase of their relationship.

The couple was photographed on Tuesday evening after grabbing dinner in NYC dressed in complementary all-black ensembles (a crop top for Cyrus, a leather mini skirt for Carter). Miley and Kaitlynn interlocked their fingers as they made their way through the throng of paparazzi and onlookers.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Their outing comes one day after Kaitlynn left the thirstiest comment on a photo Miley posted on Instagram of her look at the Tom Ford fashion show on Monday evening. "Dear god," Kaitlynn wrote on the image, adding a drooling emoji in case the message didn't entirely sink in.

Carter and Cyrus have basically been inseparable in the weeks since they were first rumored to be an item — and this isn't the first time they've coordinated their looks, either. For Carter's 31st birthday celebration, they posed together in coordinating black-and-white ensembles, standing with their arms around each other's waists.

Both recently separated from their husbands over the summer (Cyrus from Liam Hemsworth, Carter from Brody Jenner) and were first spotted kissing last month during a vacation in Italy.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Took Their PDA to the VMAs

Though they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship status, sources told People last month that the two are "very happy" together. The next step? We're definitely on the lookout for a ship name.