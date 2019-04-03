Miley Cyrus's Latest Photoshoot Has People Outraged

It’s “The Climb” that environmentalists are really wishing Miley Cyrus hadn’t taken.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer posted two images of her floral onesie-clad self nestled in the branches of an endangered Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia).

It didn’t take long for Cyrus’s comments section to burble to the brim with fans and critics alike warning the former Disney Channel star not to climb the delicate succulent. According to some, she truly did come in [to a national park] like a wrecking ball.

And the ire wasn’t exclusive to social media. Mojave Desert Land Trust Executive Director Geary Hund addressed Cyrus’s actions in a statement, encouraging her to remove the photos from her account. "We ask that Miley Cyrus consider her status as a public figure and remove this photo from her social media accounts in order to educate others and to prevent potential damage to Joshua trees,” he wrote, adding (as per the Desert Sun) that extra weight can negatively affect the tree’s branches.

Joshua Tree National Park spokesman George Land confirmed that “Miley visits the park occasionally,” but admitted that it was unclear if the tree in question was at said park. And though he’s grateful for the call to action, he doesn’t want Cyrus’s photos to inspire any vendettas. “While we would appreciate it that people would respect the fact that desert vegetation is a little bit fragile at times,” he said, “we don’t want to incite people to carry out some kind of threat against Miley Cyrus, or anybody else that would do that. We would just remind her that she has a big following, people watch what she does, and it would be greatly appreciated by the Park Service and the people around the area if she would maybe curb that type of activity, especially posting it on her social media page.”

According to Joshua Tree watchdog account, the aptly named Joshua Tree Hates You, this is hardly the first time commercial and social exploits have put the trees at risk.

Cyrus has yet to respond to the backlash.