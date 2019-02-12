Why Miley Cyrus Attended Liam Hemsworth's Movie Premiere Without Him

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been married for less than two months and they’re already the epitome of marriage goals.

Though Cyrus, 26, delivered two fiery performances at the Grammys on Sunday evening, Hemsworth, 29, wasn’t able to show his support in the flesh — but don’t worry, he had a good reason: he was in the hospital.

According to People, the Australian actor was hospitalized over the weekend for kidney stones, and still wasn’t feeling up to a night on the town come Monday, which happened to mark the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Isn’t It Romantic. Cyrus attended in his stead, looking like a Valentine's Day-inspired dream in a sheer red Maison Valentino gown with ruffles galore and a dramatic train.

“So proud of my hunky hubby@liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest.”

Cyrus managed to snag a carpet shot with an image of a saxophone-playing Hemsworth in the background, penning the cheeky caption, “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy fuck.”

