Miley Cyrus Show #InstaPride in a New Campaign Supporting LGBTQ Tolerance

Miley Cyrus can add photographer and storyteller to her ever-expanding resume: She's teaming up with Instagram to introduce "Happy Hippie Presents #InstaPride," a series of portraits featuring transgender and gender expansive individuals aimed at encouraging diversity and tolerance.
Cyrus, who posted the first shots from the series on her Instagram account today, interviewed each person that she photographed and is using the platform to share their personal stories.
I’m launching #InstaPride today, in partnership with @Instagram, to share stories of transgender and gender expansive people from around the country. Over the next 2 weeks, you’ll meet them and the people in their lives who support them, as we highlight their stories of resilience 🌈 #happyhippiepresents @happyhippiefdn
First up is a stunning shot of Leo Sheng, a teenager who used Instagram to document his transition.
"This is Leo (@isupersheng), a 19-year-old college student from Michigan," Cyrus wrote in her caption. "He shares about his own identity, experiences and hopes saying: 'I have a lot of different identities. I’m a writer, a filmmaker in the works, a sometimes photographer, a good public-speaker, a social media junkie, a Gleek, a feminist, an activist a movie buff, a dutiful Netflix fan. The list goes on and on. As for my gender, I identify as a trans man.'"
Stay tuned for more empowering posts from @mileycyrus—she'll be sharing shots throughout the month of June.
“I spent so much of my life uncomfortable with who I was and afraid to move because I didn’t want to stand out any more than I already did. This last year as I’ve been transitioning, there’ve been a lot of moments when I truly felt free to be myself: the moment I woke up from top surgery, the day the bandages came off, my first shot of testosterone. Sometimes, I’ll be out in public with my family or just hanging around with friends, and I remember that I’m no longer having to hide anything about who I am. I’m not afraid to move anymore and I know who I am. Everything about me right now is exactly as it should be.” - @isupersheng 🌈 #happyhippiepresents #instapride @happyhippiefdn