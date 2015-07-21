Miley Cyrus to Host the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards may be the wildest yet: Miley Cyrus confirmed on Instagram that she would be taking on the role of host for the awards show, which takes place on Aug. 30.

In her announcement post, a masked Cyrus holds a sign that reads, "MTV won't let me perform," in the photo on the left. In the second photo on the right, she reveals her face, tongue, and a sign that says, "So I'm hosting this year's VMAs." Oh, boy. Get ready for a show!

Fuck yeah VMAs!!!!! #VMAs on @MTV Aug 30 at 9pm A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 20, 2015 at 3:52pm PDT

Cyrus left her mark on VMA history with her racy 2013 performance of "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke. Last year after winning video of the year for "Wrecking Ball," she had a young man accept the award on her behalf to raise awareness for homeless teens in Los Angeles. Cyrus is the first host for the VMAs since Kevin Hart in 2012.

It would be difficult to predict what to expect from the 22-year-old singer this year but we have a feeling that it just might break the Internet! The 2015 MTV VMAs air at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 30.

