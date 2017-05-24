Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles Pay Tribute to the Victims of the Manchester Attack

As the outpouring of support for the victims of the Manchester attack continues on both sides of the Atlantic, with multiple celebrities taking to social media to express their condolences to Ariana Grande and the families of those impacted by the attack, as well as the British royal family penning moving statements in light of the tragedy, musicians Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles are the latest public figures to pay tribute to the lives lost during the explosion.

During the Season 12 finale of The Voice, the "Malibu" songstress proved that Monday night's tragedy wasn't far from her thoughts.

Before taking the stage to sing her new single, the 24-year-old said a few words about the reported terrorist attack that occurred in Manchester, England, less than 24-hours prior, and dedicated the performance to her fellow pop star and the tragedy's victims.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend, Ariana Grande, and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday [Monday]," she said before launching into the emotional ballad. "Our hearts are with you." Watch it here:

Also on Tuesday, former One Direction boy bander Styles paid homage to his native Britain, as he called for a moment of silence during his concert in Mexico.

"We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world and I ask you to please choose love every single day," the "Sign of the Times" hitmaker said to his fans, many of whom recorded the touching tribute with their phones.

Less than a day earlier, the attack took the lives of at least 22 concertgoers and left dozens more injured from the explosion.

Watch Harry's moving tribute above.