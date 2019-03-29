Miley Cyrus Now Has Hannah Montana’s Hair

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus might not be rebooting Hannah Montana on Disney Channel any time soon (well, as far as we know), but she's clearly down to give the character's signature haircut a revival.

Cyrus revealed the entire process of her hair transformation on Instagram stories. Not only did she dye her dirty blonde hair a lighter, brighter blonde color, but she also debuted a new set of blunt bangs. The hairstyle is identical to the one that she wore while filming Hannah Montana. The side-by-side #10YearChallenge pic she posted of the comparison is proof.

Image zoom mileycyrus/Instagram

And no, it's not a wig. The singer made sure to call out to her fans that this dye job and cut is the real deal.

If you were too scared to actually cut bangs back when Hannah Montana was on TV, use the opportunity to mimic Miley and take the plunge now.

Image zoom mileycyrus/Instagram

Unlike some more complicated styles, these bangs actually quite versatile. Because they're cut right below the brow, they're easy to brush to the side and blend into face-framing layers as they grow out. They can also be parted in the center, if you're down to try the curtain bangs trend.

Image zoom mileycyrus/Instagram

So how long will Hannah's hair be sticking around? The character stuck to a signature look, but Miley is something of a hair chameleon, so we expect a switch-up soon.