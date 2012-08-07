Miley Cyrus Hair Makeover: See the Photos

Image zoom Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Twitter; Getty Images

Miley Cyrus keeps lightening her hair color this summer! After shifting from her two-tone color to an all-over golden hue two weeks ago, the singer just went completely platinum, and debuted the look on Twitter. Celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (who also happens to be Jennifer Aniston’s longtime stylist) created the look for the engaged 19-year-old. See more photos of her latest hair makeover in the gallery!

Update: Miley went even shorter! See her new close-cropped pixie cut now!

