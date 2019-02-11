Miley Cyrus Gave Us Not One But Three (!) Shirtless Moments at the Grammys
She can't stop, won't stop.
Newlywed Miley Cyrus arrived at the Grammys on Sunday alongside some very special guests: her parents, Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus.
Looking sophisticated in a plunging suit jacket (and no shirt, of course), a pair of flared capri trousers, and statement sandals with teetering initial heels, the 26-year-old singer walked the carpet alongside her crooner dad and lookalike mom.
Inside, Cyrus kicked off the ceremony with another shirtless look, wearing an open-front vest with just a thin chain holding it together as she performed alongside Shawn Mendes.
Performing once more, Miley took the stage alongside Godmother Dolly Parton in a retro yellow lace suit (without a shirt, natch), her blonde locks pulled into high ponytail.
We get it, Miley. Shirts are totally overrated.
Though Cyrus isn’t nominated tonight, we’re willing to dub her the evening’s M.V.P. on style credit alone — oh, and extra points for bringing mom and dad!