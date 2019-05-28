Miley Cyrus Just Made Eating Fruit Wildly NSFW

After a two year hiatus (discounting verified banger “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”), Miley Cyrus’s seventh studio album “is coming,” and if her promotional Instagrams are any indication, it’s going to be highly NSFW.

She Is Coming, which is sure to break the internet come its launch on Friday, has already earned the “Parental Advisory” badge — Cyrus shared the album cover with its “explicit” marker on Monday, seemingly inspired by her punk-rock heroes of decades past. The 26-year-old graces the cover clad in a “Never Mind the Bollocks” cropped tee and acid-wash flare jeans with studded letters falling down each leg, her blonde locks styled in a retro shag.

But it’s not her outfit that convinced us the album will draw on Cyrus’s love of raunch. The singer’s promotional videos show her getting up close and personal with various food items — bananas coated in chocolate sauce and sprinkles (a callback to Miley and Her Dead Petz, perhaps?), gushing grapefruits, juicy apricots. If this simply sounds like a high-profile trip to the kitchen, I implore you to take a look at the ‘grams (bear in mind the suggestive album title, too).

Love her or hate her, Miley’s “coming everywhere” on May 31.