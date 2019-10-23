Miley Cyrus Basically Freed the Nipple on Instagram

Post-Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus is admittedly “getting more basic by the day” — and that transformation involves a lot of mirror selfies, white tank tops and demin cut-offs, high ponytails, and very few bras.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a series of selfies (both of the mirror and self-timed variety), writing, “I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed one. PS this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods !”

The removal she speaks of is likely in reference to the first two photos in the bunch, wherein Cyrus’s nipples are clearly visible beneath her think white tank top. But 20 hours in, the post is surprisingly still live.

The “new” Miley also invested in some fresh ink. A couple hours later, Cyrus shared video footage of herself turning to show off a large rose design on her left tricep. “F—k yes,” the Disney Channel alum can be heard saying as she looks into the camera.

She posted a second, incredibly similar video an hour later, writing, “Every. Rose. Has. It’s. [sic]Thorn. .”

You know what they say ... New tattoo, (new boyfriend, new beef with the LGBTQ+ community,) new you.