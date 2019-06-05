Why Miley Cyrus Is Feuding with an Instagram-Famous Baker

Miley Cyrus had a cake (and ate it, too), but turns out, it wasn't hers to begin with. Well, not exactly.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of herself eating a cake decorated with the words "ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE." The photo, she wrote in the caption, was a promotion for her collaboration with Marc Jacobs and Planned Parenthood.

It wasn't long before the image (which has nearly 4 million likes) was brought to the attention of Becca Rea-Holloway, a self-proclaimed "rage baker" who amassed 96,000 followers under the Instagram handle @thesweetfeminist. Rea-Holloway posted an image of a near identical cake to her account just a few weeks ago after Alabama passed HB314, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. The baker claims that Miley had not initially credited or compensated her for her work.

Rea-Holloway called out Cyrus in an Instagram post, writing in the caption that the 26-year-old's use of her imagery "is a direct theft of my own original art work from May [2019], with no credit. It’s literally my exact handwriting, message, and concept. Swipe for comparison! Cake art is for everyone, but this is inexcusable."

Cyrus quickly responded and acknowledged that Rea-Holloway's cake had indeed served as the inspiration for the offending cake. "Hi, we saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours," she commented. "We will absolutely tag you for your work."

She went on to say that the cake photo was not part of the collaboration with Marc Jacobs and Planned Parenthood (which includes hoodies featuring a cakeless photo of Miley and the words "Don't F--k with My Freedom"), and was simply a promotional image on her Instagram.

"This image is not on the Marc Jacobs x Planned Parenthood hoodie we made to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood which I know is also close to your heart," she wrote. "It is just on the post and not on the merchandise but we will absolutely tag you and give you the credit for your art. If you could please correct your post, as we’re going to make sure you have all the credit you deserve... thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us."

Cyrus's apology wasn't good enough for Rea-Holloway, however, who fired back at the singer's comment, according to a screengrab obtained by People. "While I acknowledge your tag (although it should also be in the caption itself), it doesn’t change the fact that my work was used without my compensation and without my consent and it is not sufficient," wrote Rea-Holloway.

"My original image was shared widely, but it certainly would not have been difficult for someone on your team to trace it back to the source (this is clear from the number of people who immediately recognized it as my work). This was not an oversight, it was blatanly and willfully neglectful and deceitful," she added. "I would have been more than happy to work with you on a collaboration for this project, but instead my work was just copied without compensation. Someone got paid to make, style, and photograph this cake, and it wasn’t me."

Cyrus has yet to respond, however the image is still on her Instagram.

A source told People that “Miley was at a photo shoot and someone created this cake that she loved,” and that "the second she realized it was the artist’s, she tagged her.”

Miley has recently been accused of ripping off another artist's work — and by recently, we mean this morning. Jezebel reported earlier today that some of her promotional videos for her new EP, She Is Coming, feature imagery strikingly similar to that of an artist named Stephanie Sarley.