Miley Cyrus Looks Just Like Hannah Montana on “Ew!” with Jimmy Fallon

Olivia Bahou
Sep 20, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Hannah Montana fans, O.G. Miley Cyrus is back in a hilarious Tonight Show sketch. The new coach on The Voice joined late night host Jimmy Fallon for the latest edition of “Ew!” where Fallon plays the braces-clad teen Sara.

Cyrus joins the ranks of stars like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande who have graced Sara’s couch as a fellow “teen,” dressed in bright colors and bows. In the clip from Monday night’s show, The Voice star plays Becky, Sara’s friend who loves saying “ew!” almost as much as she does.

Together, the two create some back-to-school memes, use Snapchat for a face swap, and bust out their best dance moves. We’re loving seeing this playful side of Cyrus—and her return to long brown locks (even if it isn't permanent!).

EW LOL @fallontonight at 11:30/10:30c

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Luckily, we’ll be seeing even more of the star this fall—along with her new Voice gig, the actress is starring in Woody Allen's upcoming six-episode Amazon comedy, Crisis in Six Scenes.

Watch Cyrus and Fallon let their inner tweens loose in the video at top.

