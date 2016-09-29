Miley Cyrus Takes on Ellen DeGeneres's Hosting Duties for a Day

Ellen DeGeneres was too sick to tape Thursday's episode of her daytime talk show so who better to fill in her spot than another blonde with a denim jacket and major dance moves?

In a preview for Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miley Cyrus dances her way onstage to take over Ellen's hosting duties in an eerily familiar look. The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker channels the under-the-weather comedian by rocking a denim jacket, black trousers, a white button-up shirt, and white sneakers and wears her long blonde hair in a topknot.

"I know all of you came to see Ellen, so I'm going to do my best to make you very happy," the 23-year-old begins her segment.

"I'm dressed like her, I smell like her, just before I came out here I actually kissed a girl so ..." Cyrus jokes, then adds, "I'll admit I'm a little bit nervous because I've never hosted a show with my clothes on before, so this is so weird."

Funny feline videos make an appearance for "Cat Week" and in the full episode the host-for-the-day interviews Frozen songstress Idina Menzel, who performs her new single "Queen of Swords," and Sarah Jessica Parker, who talks about her TV show Divorce.

With Miley's tongue-in-cheek humor, blonde hair, and slim-fit slacks we can almost believe it's Ellen. Almost.

RELATED: Watch Seth Meyers Try (Really Hard) to Impress Miley Cyrus in Forced Friends

Watch the clip of Cyrus as host above.