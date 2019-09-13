Fans Think Miley Cyrus Is Shading Liam Hemsworth with Her New Song

Don't call Miley Cyrus "Angel," OK? (And while you're at it, maybe refrain from using the pet name for Lana del Ray and Ariana Grande, too.)

On Friday, the trio of pop stars released a new single titled "Don't Call Me Angel," which will be featured in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

An obvious reading of the title would assume that the "don't call me angel" line was a reference to, well, the fact that all of the women in the film are called "Angels." In the year 2019, some pet names may read as disrespectful, especially when they're used in the midst of conflict (which is seemingly what lyrics like "don't call me angel when I'm a mess" address). The sentiment might be read as an answer to the fact that the nickname is still used for the women in the reboot, and not updated to something a tad more badass.

But fans of Cyrus found a different connection. They chose to believe that the titular catchphrase is actually a slight at Miley's ex, Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce from the singer last month. Apparently, one of the actor's nicknames for the 26-year-old during the course of their nearly decade long relationship had been "angel."

And oh — they came with receipts.

Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/GwlbWWqxft — 🌼 (@pressingsend) September 13, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth shocked the world when they announced their separation after less than a year of marriage in August. Though Liam has stayed relatively quiet about the breakup, Cyrus has been using her art to express her emotions. A few weeks after the news of the split was made public, she released her breakup anthem "Slide Away," which very clearly paints a picture of their crumbling relationship.

With that in mind, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that the song, which features Cyrus as a co-writer, could have been directed at a certain someone.