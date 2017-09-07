Miley Cyrus Has the Funniest Description of Her Sex Life with Liam Hemsworth

Olivia Bahou
Sep 07, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Miley Cyrus is never one to hold back, and she made that known on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Even with her grandmother in the audience, the “Malibu” singer happily answered questions about her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and it quickly got a little raunchy.

DeGeneres pulled out multiple-choice questions from an old-fashioned quiz for the singer to answer, and the first was about describing her sex life. Instead of equating her relationship in the bedroom to “a roller coaster ride” or “a luxury cruise,” Cyrus quickly chose “a commuter trip on a concorde jet.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“That means it’s fast,” DeGeneres quipped.

“I’m good. I got to go. I’ve got an album coming out,” Cyrus joked, snapping her fingers.

In another clip from the episode, Cyrus helped the talk show host better understand millennials. The singer tried to explain why 20-somethings like music festivals so much when they’re “hot and crowded.”

“For a lot of people, it’s about being seen,” Cyrus told her. “Everybody goes. There’s tons of celebrities there, you know.”

Watch the clip above, and catch more from the pop star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

