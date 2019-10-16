Is Miley Cyrus's New Tattoo a Tribute to Her New Relationship?

Miley Cyrus just added a new tattoo to her growing collection.

The "Slide Away" singer took to Instagram Stories to show off the latest addition: a realistic heart with a dagger stabbed through it. The heart is wrapped with a banner that reads "ROCK N ROLL HEART." It's certainly a fitting image for the star, who's definitely a rock star at heart.

The tattoo is certainly eye-catching, as Miley showed it off further during a brief clip also via her personal Instagram.

But the new tattoo's meaning is a bit unclear at the moment. Recently, Miley has been debuting several new tattoos in tribute of beginning new relationships or after ending them. This was the case with both her split with Liam Hemsworth and the pop star commemorating her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, who she subsequently broke up with as well.

Miley debuted a beautiful script tattoo featuring lyrics from The Pixies song "The Thing," for instance, just days after ex-husband Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce.

"My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," the tattoo read.

It's possible that this new tattoo could very well be a tribute to her new boyfriend Cody Simpson, who she recently began dating. The pair had actually begun as friends, and have known each other for a number of years. Initially, however, the two played coy about whether they were an item or not.

After a brief period of confusion, Cody came forward with confirmation that he and Miley were actually dating. While speaking to reporters at the Tiffany & Co. Men's Launch in Los Angeles, he said it was "safe to say" the couple was official.

"I’m very happy. We are very, very happy," he said of their relationship. "She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well," he gushed.

It's unclear at this point whether Miley's new tattoo has anything to do with her new whirlwind romance or she simply felt like treating herself following her hospitalization for tonsillitis. But one thing is for sure: whatever happens with her latest romance, we'll be waiting to see what her next move is.