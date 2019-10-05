Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have Taken Their PDA to Instagram

Just two days ago, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were caught kissing all over Los Angeles, and, now, the maybe-couple are taking their PDA to social media for everyone to witness.

On Saturday, Simpson posted a photo of him sweetly kissing the singer on the forehead to his Instagram Stories. In the caption, he also revealed his pet name for Cyrus, writing: "Pre-swim breakfast courtesy of baby." Meanwhile, Miley returned his affection by wrapping her arm around him and pulling him closer.

A couple of weeks ago, Miley took a break from her whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, before she and Cody struck up a romance. Critics were quick to judge her for moving on too quickly, and the "Slide Away" star posted a lengthy tweet defending herself against the slut-shamers.

“I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world,” she explained. “If we can’t beat 'em, join 'em! If our president can 'grab 'em by the p—'...can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!”

She then explained why her new relationships have been so public, and that fans should get used to seeing her date. "I refuse to recluse and "date" from home cause A. That's not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position...I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but 'Netflix and chill.'"

As Miley has been very much in the spotlight since her separation from Liam Hemsworth, the actor has been keeping it low-key in his native Australia with family.