Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's PDA Is Decidedly Over-the-Top

Nothing about Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's fiery romance has been subtle. Not the splashy way they debuted their love via makeout sessions in SoCal, not the thirsty posts that she's been posting on her own social media feeds, and now, the comments she's leaving on Simpson's posts. Cyrus's latest involves a note worthy of a bodice-ripping romance and it was all cataloged for perpetuity by CommentsbyCelebs. Simpson's latest post shows the two getting very touchy-feely. He's got his shirt open and Cyrus is appreciating every inch of exposed skin in the photo, which is an old-school mirror selfie. Simpson's holding up the phone and Cyrus is holding onto something very NSFW.

"Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. Forever. Ship," she commented. Is it getting hot in here?

The steamy comment is just the latest token of appreciation from Cyrus. Just a few days after they were rumored to be a bona fide Thing, she posted a similarly sexy shot of Simpson on her Story, saying that he was her "type." While there hasn't been anything official from either star's respective PR teams, Simpson said that the two of them are happy together during a Tiffany & Co. event in Los Angeles. Judging from the photographic evidence, that's a major understatement.

"I'm very happy. We are very, very happy," he said.

As for Cyrus, she may have given fans a clue with her new tattoo, which reads "ROCK N ROLL HEART." In the past, Cyrus has used ink to commemorate major events, such as her breakup from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Mere days after the two separated, she got a lyric from the Pixies tattooed on her arm. It reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free." PDA's not just about kissing in public, hands down pants and commemorative ink can be just as telling as a hot-and-heavy makeout session.