Miley Cyrus Is Embracing #HotGirlFall With Cody Simpson

Hot Girl Summer is in the rearview, but for Miley Cyrus, the attitude seems to be a year-round thing. On her Instagram Story, she let all of her followers know that Cody Simpson, who she happened to be making out across Los Angeles yesterday, is her type, stoking the flames of new romance.

Cyrus's story features a black-and-white shirtless photo of Simpson with a checklist. Each and every one of her criteria was checked off: "22," "Australian (my type)," and "Abs." Under the photo, she added "Hot Girl Fall."

The story continued with videos of Cyrus and Simpson from TMZ. The clip showed them kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood, Calif. She captioned the video "lol sneaky ass."

Simson and Cyrus are longtime friends. In a 2015 GQ profile, Simpson called her "one of my best friends" and said that he admired how she was “super open-minded" and that he was working on being "more like that.”

The new developments in Cyrus's romantic life come just two weeks after her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter. That came after her separation and subsequent divorce with husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus's trail of broken hearts could get even longer if she manages to embrace the energy of Hot Girl Fall until winter arrives.