Miley Cyrus Wore the NSFW Version of Britney Spears's Iconic Latex Jumpsuit

Miley Cyrus's latest music video is full of strong visuals and bold outfits — but one particular look has everyone talking.

In the video for her song, "Mother's Daughter," Miley can be seen in a skin-tight red latex jumpsuit that's reminiscent of an iconic Britney Spears look: the red jumpsuit from the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" music video. Except that in typical Miley fashion, she put a bold, NSFW spin on the outfit with, uh, teeth over the crotch.

Look familiar?

The resemblance definitely didn't escape notice — and fans were definitely here for the classic pop reference.

I like Miley's vagina dentata take on Britney's iconic "Oops..." catsuit though. pic.twitter.com/XiIfO8ZiUe — Kelley Dunlap (@kelleylocke) July 2, 2019

miley’s mother’s daughter music video is giving me ‘oops i did it again’ britney spears vibes and i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/vQkd9b3Q2z — 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚🧸 (@ghostinreg) July 2, 2019

Ahead of the video's release on Monday night, Miley called the song a "bad ass feminist anthem" and hinted at the other women who'd be starring in it. In addition to a cameo from Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, the video also included model Casil McArthur, skateboarder Lacey Baker, dancer Amazon Ashley, Vandela, model Aaron Philip, actress Angelina Duplisea, and actress Mela Murder.

Maybe Miley's next music video can feature Britney herself?