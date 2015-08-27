Miley Cyrus's Latest Street Style Accessory? Bunny Ears

Double the bunny, double the fun seems to be Miley Cyrus's new motto. The star hit the pavement in Los Angeles yesterday, where she was spotted wearing not one, but two rabbit-themed pieces—pink and white fluffy ears along with a multi-colored bunny-covered shirt. Cyrus completed her hare-raising look with cutoff denim shorts and cute pink Nike sneakers.

The singer donned the outfit as she headed to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and shared a photo on her Instagram account in the same getup.

#jimmykimmel #vma 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 26, 2015 at 7:39pm PDT

Cyrus was on the show to promote her gig as the host of Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, and it's safe to say this appearance has us counting down the days till the awards. In addition to going undercover as a faux reporter in a hilarious segment, the singer then donned a mirrored rainbow cape with heart-shaped pasties for her studio appearance. We have a feeling these colorful ensembles are only a sneak peek of what's to come at this weekend's VMAs.

