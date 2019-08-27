Miley Cyrus Showed Off a New Breakup Tattoo at the VMAs

Miley Cyrus hasn't exactly been lying low since announcing her breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth a couple weeks ago, so it's not shocking that the singer decided to perform her new breakup anthem "Slide Away" in front of millions at last night's VMAs.

Cyrus skipped the red carpet, however she did invite Kaitlynn Carter, the woman she was spotted kissing in Italy following the news of her breakup, to both the rehearsal as well as the actual show. However, bringing her alleged new girlfriend wasn't the only way Miley proved she proved she was moving on.

According to People, the 26-year-old also debuted a new breakup tattoo by L.A.-based artist Winter Stone. Located on her left bicep, the piece is a lyric from The Pixies song "The Thing," which reads: "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free."

The news of Cyrus's split was confirmed by her rep earlier this month. Though the statement was innocuous enough, as the weeks wore on, more and more rumors began to circulate about why the power couple called things off — including speculation that Miley had cheated and that Liam had partied too much.

A few days after Liam — who, unlike Miley, only released one brief statement about the breakup — finally filed for divorce last week, Cyrus shut down any and all rumors of cheating in a detailed Twitter thread.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Breakups aren't easy, but it looks like Miley is finding her own way to cope with the heartbreak.