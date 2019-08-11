Miley Cyrus Breaks Her Silence on Her Split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is speaking out for the first time since news broke regarding her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth — and she got deep with fans about her personal healing process.

On Instagram, Miley posted two candid portraits of herself with the Dolomites mountains in the background to explain her own evolution. "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," she began her intimate message.

"The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true," she continued. "I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own...."

Though "Bangerz" singer didn't directly address Liam in her message, Miley's serious tone came just one day after her rep announced that she and Hemsworth were calling it quits on their decade-long relationship.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Cyrus's rep said in a statement. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Last month, Cyrus described her marriage as unconventional and admitted she didn't “fit into a stereotypical wife role” while speaking with Elle. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique… I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Miley continued: "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."