Miley Cyrus Has Purple Hair in the New ‘Black Mirror’ Trailer

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to dramatic hairstyles. She's done the pixie, space buns, a faux hawk, and recently shocked everyone when she revived her Hannah Montana's signature long blonde hair and blunt bangs.

Yup, she's just being Miley — even in the season five trailer of Black Mirror. Well, kind of. The teaser trailer pieces together scenes from all of the episodes to show the overarching theme of the season. For five, it's how technology impacts human connection.

It's been known for a while that Cyrus was going to appear in the latest season of the show, but her role was kept under wraps. The clips that Cyrus appears in show her channeling a pop star not unlike herself. The one major difference: She has pastel purple hair and a blunt bob with side-swept bangs.

You can see the complete trailer here:

Cyrus may be killing two big hair trends at once, but it's unclear as to whether or not her hair is a major plot point this season. Guess we'll have to watch Black Mirror this season to try to make sense of it all.