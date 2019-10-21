Miley Cyrus Is Under Fire for Saying "You Don't Have to Be Gay" on Instagram Live

Miley Cyrus's comments during her latest Instagram live are garnering backlash.

On Sunday night, she and new boyfriend Cody Simpson did a joint Instagram live session, during which they discussed their connection to each other.

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," Cyrus said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with d—ks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a d—k that's not a d—k, you know what I mean?"

“Don’t give up, you don’t have to be gay, there are good dicks out there, you just have to find them”



“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true”



- @MileyCyrus what's good? pic.twitter.com/y3yjUGpCSN — • (@bljcmie) October 21, 2019

After the session, people began calling out the comment "you don't have to be gay," which carried the implication that being gay is a choice.

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

this is not only disappointing but incredibly insulting and damaging to the queer community



being gay isn’t a choice (unless you’re miley, apparently) pic.twitter.com/HceK1RMfaH — joshua (@cuddlesandcoke) October 21, 2019

Bro miley saying you don’t have to be gay there are good men out there....😩 my good sis about to be dragged ....Miley baby some people just are attracted to women and or men , not because men are dicks and. Ice versa...she actin up 😂😂😂😂 don’t mind her pic.twitter.com/fc5Bl8r04j — 😍 (@Thickleycyrus) October 21, 2019

Some also thought she was throwing shade at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth when she said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d—ks. I’ve only ever met one, but…and he’s on this live."

Miley throwing shade at Liam is giving me Bangerz vibes 😌 — 𝓊𝓃𝒽𝑜𝓁𝓎Gaga💊 (@unholyCyruss) October 21, 2019

There are good people out there that happen to have dicks - Miley throwing shade at Liam omg — Kit (@Mileyunholy) October 21, 2019

Hemsworth and Cyrus split up earlier this year after eight months of marriage and 10 years of on-and-off dating. She was subsequently linked to Kaitlynn Carter before becoming official with Simpson earlier this month, while Hemsworth has been linked to actress Maddison Brown.

Elsewhere during the live session, Cyrus revealed that she is four months sober, and announced a tracklist and release date for a new album, SHE IS MC.