Miley Cyrus Just Re-Apologized for Her "Insensitive" Comments

Miley Cyrus is clearing the air about some of her past comments about hip-hop.

After a fan posted a YouTube video titled "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry," in which she criticized the pop singer's 2017 comments about what "pushed" her out of the hip-hop scene, Miley took to the comments section to issue a response.

"Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up," she commented from her official YouTube account. "Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry."

In the video, Kenya Wilson discussed comments Miley had made about Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" to Billboard: "I love that because it’s not 'Come sit on my d—, suck on my c—.' I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c—' — I am so not that."

The comments came ahead of the release of her album Younger Now, which seemed to mark a return to a country aesthetic and a departure away from 2013's Bangerz — for which she was criticized for appropriation of hip-hop culture.

"I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene,'" she wrote in the YouTube comment. "There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I cannot change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused."

"Simply said; I f—ed up and I sincerely apologize," she concluded. "I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley."

Wilson responded to the singer's comment on her video, writing, "Miley Cyrus OMG I AM DREAMING. I know your heart that was point of my video to highlight that u on several occasions have spoken up for what is right. Thank you for hearing me out."

Cyrus previously responded to the backlash regarding her Billboard interview shortly after it was released. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, "I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip-hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!"