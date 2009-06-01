Miley Cyrus and Christian Siriano Bond on Twitter

After meeting at the MTV Movie Awards, Miley Cyrus and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano took to their Twitter accounts to express admiration for one another. "Um, Miley just said she follows me on Twitter!" Siriano, who provided fashion commentary for the event, exclaimed after the tween sensation admitted she'd come "this close" to wearing one of the dresses he'd sent her for the occasion. (She opted to wear Moschino Cheap & Chic instead.) "@csiriano of course I follow you! Thanks so much for all the amazing designs! Next event i'm yours!" Miley Tweeted in reply. If that's the case, we'd love to see Miley rock a copper-colored silk charmeuse dress (left) from Siriano's fall 2009 collection.

