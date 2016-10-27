Miley Cyrus Reveals the Real Reason She Doesn’t Always Wear Her Engagement Ring

Miley Cyrus’s stunning engagement ring isn’t a permanent fixture of her left hand, but that doesn’t mean her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth is on the rocks.

While the singer's missing ring often leads to speculation that the on-again, off-again couple is on the fritz, Cyrus gave the real—and hilarious—explanation as to why she often doesn't wear the piece of jewelry.

“There’s a photo that got a lot of attention of your engagement ring. Are you wearing it right now?” Ellen DeGeneres asked her on Thursday’s show. “I am,” Cyrus responded.

“It’s very weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of like gummy bears and cotton candy,” she said. “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune."

"And he’s kind of like, ‘What’s going on?'" Cyrus described. "And I’m like, 'Well, this isn’t really my aesthetic but I’ll wear it because you love me.'"

Aw. Watch Cyrus’s adorable interview at top.