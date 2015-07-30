What's Miles Teller Really Like? His Girlfriend's Instagram Reveals All

We've been lucky enough to spend some time getting to know Miles Teller, and found him to be intense, yes, but also funny, charismatic, and profoundly introspective. In our 2014 Man of Style feature on the now 28-year-old actor, he spoke candidly about the personal effects of his near-fatal 2007 car crash. "Surviving that really puts things into context," he told us. "I've learned that you never really know what anyone else is going through at any given time. And I definitely don't focus on small, petty things."

So while we—along with his Fantastic Four co-stars—can vouch for Teller's character, there's one person in particular who can surely attest to his awesomeness: his swimsuit model-girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. We took a quick scroll through her Instagram and discovered proof of how her man is Mr. Fantastic on and off-screen.

1. He’s a Romantic at Heart

@milest87 A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Jul 1, 2013 at 4:31pm PDT

Drumming isn’t the only musical talent this Whiplash star’s been hiding. Apparently guitar solos for his girl are on the set list too—cue the collective “awww.”

2. He’s an Avid Cuddler

I wanna be contigo and dance contigo @miles_teller_deleted_insta A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Sep 3, 2014 at 3:21pm PDT

Sperry’s Instagram is filled with snaps of the two glammed out on the red carpet, but shots of them snuggled up are scattered all over, too. Teller is often caught planting a sweet little smooch on Sperry's cheek when they’re mid-cuddle sesh.

3. He’s Can’t Get Enough of Keleigh

Home :) A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Oct 10, 2014 at 2:21pm PDT

When he can’t snuggle with his girl IRL, looks like Teller turns to a photo of his love instead. Sweet dreams, Miles.

4. He’s Got That Old-School Chivalry

My best friend A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Oct 15, 2014 at 2:57pm PDT

Teller is not about to let his sweetheart stand out in the rain. Here the two are on the red carpet for the London BFI film festival. Teller tugs Sperry close to shield her from the rain managing to look suave and protect his girl at the same time – swoon.

5. He’s Quite the Dapper Date

Date night in all @prada #scitechoscars A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Feb 7, 2015 at 6:28pm PST

Teller’s got style and loves to get dolled up with his girl, not only for red carpet events, but also for fashion’s biggest nights out (like Prada's runway show, to support the brand featuring him in their latest campaign).

6. He’d Rather Selfie With His Girl

"Nailed it babe" island hopping A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Feb 15, 2015 at 4:49pm PST

Super-sexy duo alert: Teller’s selfie game usually turns to model shoots featuring his girl, like this one while they were island hopping on vacation in the Caribbean.

7. He’s Up for Adventure

Squad. #spearfishing A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Jun 4, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT

Spearfishing in Key West’s murky waters? Not a problem for Mr. Fantastic with Sperry by his side.

8. He’s a Family Man

Happy birthday to this light @erin_teller You are so special and genuine happy to spend this day with you. A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Jul 27, 2015 at 7:59pm PDT

His Marvel Comic debut isn’t the only thing Mr. Fantastic is celebrating. Sperry posted this recent Insta featuring Teller setting down one stellar cake at big sister Erin’s birthday celebration.

