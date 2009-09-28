Milan Fashion Week: Weekend Edition

Fashion week didn't break for the weekend, with everyone from Rachel Bilson to Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige in Milan for the shows. Moment not to be missed—the sexy supermodel storm at Dolce & Gabbana's finale. Plus more collections from Marni, Gucci and more!

THE STARS• Rachel Bilson wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo front row at their show• Janet Jackson congratulates Donatella Versace on her Spring collection• See more stars including Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and more!

RUNWAY SHOWS• Marni• Gucci• Dolce & Gabbana• See all the new collections