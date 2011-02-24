Milan Fashion Week: Katie Holmes, D&G and More!

Milan Fashion Week is taking place right now and Gucci, Alberta Ferretti, and Fendi have already shown strong collections. D&G (right) introduced alphabet prints in bright Technicolor blocks and Fendi showed off a new take on the classic bag (left). Plus, we saw some star power in the front row as Katie Holmes stopped by the Max Mara fashion show, as the label that honored her with its 2011 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future award this season. Click through the gallery to see the fashion, celebrities and beauty at Milan Fashion Week so far.