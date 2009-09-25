Milan Fashion Week: Day 1

The stars have arrived in Italy's fashion capital! Janet Jackson and Roger Federer were on hand to cheer for Giorgio Armani at his vibrant runway show. Plus, see Prada's sparkly new collection inspired by chandeliers, and more star-studded front rows from London Fashion Week.

THE STARSJanet Jackson at Giorgio ArmaniRoger Federer backstage with Giorgio ArmaniSee the stars at London Fashion Week

THE SHOWSPradaGiorgio ArmaniSee all the new collections

Visit InStyle.com daily for runway and front row coverage during the Milan and Paris shows.

Amy Barton

