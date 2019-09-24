Black Lipstick Is the Beauty Trend from Milan Fashion Week You Can Start Wearing Now
Sure, fashion week is mainly about the clothes, but the beauty looks on the runway forecast the next big hair and makeup trends you'll see all over the red carpet and Instagram. The only problem? Since the spring fashion shows take place in the fall, that sheer lip stain or pastel eyeshadow you saw and want to try ASAP just feel out of place with the wool sweaters, jean jacket, and boots you just pulled out of storage.
Luckily, the Milan Fashion Week beauty trends won't feel out of place next to all of the fall outfit inspiration you've added to your "Saved Collections" to help you get through the upcoming colder months. Case in point: The matte, indigo-violet lipstick from Max Mara's show. While the vampy color will look amazing with your dark fall wardrobe, it'll also add an expected twist to your future spring outfits.
The same goes for the neon eye makeup at Peter Pilotto. When you're bundled up in your winter parka, that pop of color on your eyelids will give you a nice contrast — and there's so much more.
Get a crash course on next season's biggest hair and makeup trends, plus scope out what looks you can wear now by scrolling through our favorite MFW beauty moments.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
No.21
THE LOOK: The next early aughts beauty trend to make a comeback? Thin headbands. This model's slick, wet-look hair was held in place with the exact same drugstore elastic headbands that were popular in middle school.
Versace
THE LOOK: Very sexy, very Versace. Damp, windswept updos by Redken creative director Guido Palau was paired with flashes of neon color across the creases of the eyes. Makeup artist Pat McGrath rounded out the look with dewy, luminous skin.
Fendi
THE LOOK: The Euphoria influence was real at Fendi. Kohl eyeliner was smudged on the lash lines and glitter was sprinkled on under the eyes. Hairstylist Sam McKnight pulled the hair up into high, messy buns with flyaways left to do their thing.
Moschino
THE LOOK: Picasso, baby. Moschino's artist-inspired show featured colorful brush strokes on sleek low buns — and the makeup embraced the abstract art theme, too. Models like Bella Hadid wore graphic negative space cat eyes and matte red lips.
Gucci
THE LOOK: According to Gucci, falsies aren't just for your lashes. The brand's global makeup artist, Thomas de Kluyver created looks that celebrated individuality, including strips of false lashes around the eyes and on eyebrows. While no two looks on the runway were exactly alike, all of the models wore Gucci's clear balm on their cheeks and lips.
KEY PRODUCT: Gucci Beauty Baume à Lèvres in Joslyn Clair.
Prada
THE LOOK: '20s flappers, but make it 2019. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath gave two of the decade's beauty trends a modern spin. Black eyeshadow was swiped above the model's eye creased and paired with blurred matte crimson lips. The hair might be mostly hidden under hats, but Redken global creative director Guido Palau styled it in a precise side-part and set everything in place with a ton of gel.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Hardwear 16 Sculpting Gel.
Salvatore Ferragamo
THE LOOK: The more color, the better. That was the makeup MO at Salvatore Ferragamo. Painterly strokes were added all over the model's eyelids.
Max Mara
THE LOOK: Wednesday Adams, but make it fashion. Along with braided pigtails, Max Mara's beauty look included indigo-violet lipstick. Pastel eyeshadow added an expected twist.
Iceberg
THE LOOK: Gold lightening bolts are a level up from the basic cat eye. The stickers were placed on top of watercolor eye makeup.
Peter Pilotto
THE LOOK: The easiest way to jump into the neon eye makeup trend? Subtle flashes of color on the eyes as seen at Peter Pilotto. As for hair, the models wore individualistic styles that embraced their natural textures.