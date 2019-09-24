Black Lipstick Is the Beauty Trend from Milan Fashion Week You Can Start Wearing Now 

By Erin Lukas
Sep 24, 2019 @ 11:00 am
  Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images 

Sure, fashion week is mainly about the clothes, but the beauty looks on the runway forecast the next big hair and makeup trends you'll see all over the red carpet and Instagram. The only problem? Since the spring fashion shows take place in the fall, that sheer lip stain or pastel eyeshadow you saw and want to try ASAP just feel out of place with the wool sweaters, jean jacket, and boots you just pulled out of storage. 

Luckily, the Milan Fashion Week beauty trends won't feel out of place next to all of the fall outfit inspiration you've added to your "Saved Collections" to help you get through the upcoming colder months. Case in point: The matte, indigo-violet lipstick from Max Mara's show. While the vampy color will look amazing with your dark fall wardrobe, it'll also add an expected twist to your future spring outfits. 

The same goes for the neon eye makeup at Peter Pilotto. When you're bundled up in your winter parka, that pop of color on your eyelids will give you a nice contrast — and there's so much more. 

Get a crash course on next season's biggest hair and makeup trends, plus scope out what looks you can wear now by scrolling through our favorite MFW beauty moments. 

VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 11

No.21

Victor Virgile/Getty Images

THE LOOK: The next early aughts beauty trend to make a comeback? Thin headbands. This model's slick, wet-look hair was held in place with the exact same drugstore elastic headbands that were popular in middle school.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Versace

Saviko/Getty Images

THE LOOK: Very sexy, very Versace. Damp, windswept updos by Redken creative director Guido Palau was paired with flashes of neon color across the creases of the eyes. Makeup artist Pat McGrath rounded out the look with dewy, luminous skin. 

3 of 11

Fendi

Victor Virgile/Getty Images

THE LOOK: The Euphoria influence was real at Fendi. Kohl eyeliner was smudged on the lash lines and glitter was sprinkled on under the eyes. Hairstylist Sam McKnight pulled the hair up into high, messy buns with flyaways left to do their thing.  

Advertisement

4 of 11

Moschino

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

THE LOOK: Picasso, baby. Moschino's artist-inspired show featured colorful brush strokes on sleek low buns — and the makeup embraced the abstract art theme, too. Models like Bella Hadid wore graphic negative space cat eyes and matte red lips. 

5 of 11

Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

THE LOOK: According to Gucci, falsies aren't just for your lashes. The brand's global makeup artist, Thomas de Kluyver created looks that celebrated individuality, including strips of false lashes around the eyes and on eyebrows. While no two looks on the runway were exactly alike, all of the models wore Gucci's clear balm on their cheeks and lips. 

KEY PRODUCT: Gucci Beauty Baume à Lèvres in Joslyn Clair

6 of 11

Prada

Victor Virgile/Getty Images

THE LOOK: '20s flappers, but make it 2019. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath gave two of the decade's beauty trends a modern spin. Black eyeshadow was swiped above the model's eye creased and paired with blurred matte crimson lips. The hair might be mostly hidden under hats, but Redken global creative director Guido Palau styled it in a precise side-part and set everything in place with a ton of gel.

KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Hardwear 16 Sculpting Gel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Salvatore Ferragamo

Victor Virgile/Getty Images

THE LOOK: The more color, the better. That was the makeup MO at Salvatore Ferragamo. Painterly strokes were added all over the model's eyelids. 

8 of 11

Max Mara

Victor Virgile/Getty Images

THE LOOK: Wednesday Adams, but make it fashion. Along with braided pigtails, Max Mara's beauty look included indigo-violet lipstick. Pastel eyeshadow added an expected twist. 

9 of 11

Iceberg

Saviko/Getty Images

THE LOOK: Gold lightening bolts are a level up from the basic cat eye. The stickers were placed on top of watercolor eye makeup. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Peter Pilotto

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

THE LOOK: The easiest way to jump into the neon eye makeup trend? Subtle flashes of color on the eyes as seen at Peter Pilotto. As for hair, the models wore individualistic styles that embraced their natural textures. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement