Black Lipstick Is the Beauty Trend from Milan Fashion Week You Can Start Wearing Now 

Sure, fashion week is mainly about the clothes, but the beauty looks on the runway forecast the next big hair and makeup trends you'll see all over the red carpet and Instagram. The only problem? Since the spring fashion shows take place in the fall, that sheer lip stain or pastel eyeshadow you saw and want to try ASAP just feel out of place with the wool sweaters, jean jacket, and boots you just pulled out of storage.

Luckily, the Milan Fashion Week beauty trends won't feel out of place next to all of the fall outfit inspiration you've added to your "Saved Collections" to help you get through the upcoming colder months. Case in point: The matte, indigo-violet lipstick from Max Mara's show. While the vampy color will look amazing with your dark fall wardrobe, it'll also add an expected twist to your future spring outfits.

The same goes for the neon eye makeup at Peter Pilotto. When you're bundled up in your winter parka, that pop of color on your eyelids will give you a nice contrast — and there's so much more.

Get a crash course on next season's biggest hair and makeup trends, plus scope out what looks you can wear now by scrolling through our favorite MFW beauty moments.

