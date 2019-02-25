The Best Beauty Looks from the MFW Fall 2019 Runways
It's worth hitting pause on those red carpet recaps to get caught up on all of the killer beauty looks that have been hitting the Milan Fashion Week runways.
The inspiring hair and makeup looks at the Fall 2019 shows are a forecast into the next big beauty trends. As for next fall? Unsurprisingly, no-makeup makeup will still be going strong, but the bright blue eyeshadow at Moschino and black lipstick at Marni might just convince you to step out of your comfort zone.
As for hair, Prada's low ponytails and braids will keep your hair out of your face, while Versace's piece-y bedhead and barrettes is an essentially effortless combo to try.
Keep scrolling for all of the must-see hair and makeup moments from the Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019 runways.
VIDEO: How to Use Tinted Brow Gel
Fendi
THE LOOK: To pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, hair was styled in a low ponytail with a sculpted swirl on the models' foreheads. Glowing skin and clear glossy lips made up the relatively low-key makeup look — except for a few models who wore a cat-eye or red lip.
Jil Sander
THE LOOK: Thick, smudgy cat-eyes and equally cool buns with flyaways left out.
Alberta Ferretti
THE LOOK: "Natural, but polished" hair was Redken creative director Guido Palau's inspiration. He used the brand's Triple Dry 15 Texture Spray to give the hair some movement and texture. The makeup had a similar effortless vibe with just a bit of mascara, brushed up brows, and a touch of lip balm.
Gucci
THE LOOK: Makeup that left the models in tears — literally. Hair was worn messy or in its natural texture, except for one model who was given a David Bowie-esque bright orange mullet.
Prada
THE LOOK: These may look like simple center-parted bobs, ponytails, and braids, but Redken global creative director Guido Palau instructed global color director Josh Wood to actually dye some of the models' hair black and baby blonde before the show. As for the makeup, Pat McGrath gave the models a flawless no-makeup makeup look complete with bleached brows.
Vivetta
THE LOOK: The models' hair was left in their natural textures and accessorized with beaded hair pins or pushed-back with a ton of volume. Bright pink mascara was used on the upper eyelashes, while yellow was applied on the bottom lash lines.
Moschino
THE LOOK: Inspired by Moschino's The Price Is Right theme, the models' hair was just as high as the stakes of a Showcase Showdown. The makeup look was just as extreme. Bright blue eyeshadow was brushed all over models' eyelids up to the brow bone and accented with cat-eye eyeliner.
Marni
THE LOOK: Punk's not dead — at least at Milan Fashion Week. Every model wore a different makeup look from green-gray eyeshadow to black lips. The hair was equally as edgy. Some models wore micro bangs and others had bowl cuts.
Versace
THE LOOK: To create the "grungy, cool, and sexy" hair at Versace, Redken global creative director Guido Palau used the brand's Dry Shampoo Paste 05 on the layers of hair around the models' faces to create a piece-y effect, and added barrettes on each side of the head. Pat McGrath rounded out the look with tightline eyeliner and clear gloss or red lips.
Giorgio Armani
THE LOOK: According to Armani's runway makeup, the next place everyone will be wearing glitter is on their eyebrows. As for the hair, it was braided and twisted into updos.
Salvatore Ferragamo
THE LOOK: The models' faces were left bare so that their bold matte red lips stood out. Hair was done in a wet look half-up, half-down style with the front pieces pull up and away from the models' faces.