The Best Beauty Looks from the MFW Fall 2019 Runways  

It's worth hitting pause on those red carpet recaps to get caught up on all of the killer beauty looks that have been hitting the Milan Fashion Week runways.

The inspiring hair and makeup looks at the Fall 2019 shows are a forecast into the next big beauty trends. As for next fall? Unsurprisingly, no-makeup makeup will still be going strong, but the bright blue eyeshadow at Moschino and black lipstick at Marni might just convince you to step out of your comfort zone.

As for hair, Prada's low ponytails and braids will keep your hair out of your face, while Versace's piece-y bedhead and barrettes is an essentially effortless combo to try.

Keep scrolling for all of the must-see hair and makeup moments from the Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019 runways.

